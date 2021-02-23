These workers are temporarily residing in Tien village, Lai Cach town, Cam Giang district, Hai Duong province, which has been under a blockade since February 11 due to COVID-19. According to Nguyen Van Que, head of Tien village, due to the blockade, all activities in the village have been postponed, and the village is running short on food and other essential commodities for daily life. Recently, the village’s functional forces received nearly 3 tons of rice from different units to distribute to workers in Dai An and Dai Duong Industrial Parks. Que added that local people were also provided with about ten tons of vegetables from a charity group. As a recipient, Nguyen Duc Ninh, a staff member of Ge-Shen Vietnam Co., Ltd., said that the above support helps him partly stabilize his life. The Online People’s Army Newspaper would like to introduce several photos of the significant activities for needy workers. Translated by Mai Huong

Rice allocated to workers in areas under blockade have 247 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.