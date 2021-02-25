Revenues from forest environmental services could reach $121m in 2021

A woman of La Hủ ethnic minority group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu gave her thumbprint signature to receive her shares from the forest environmental services collected in 2020. — VNA/VNS Photo Quý Châu HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Administration of Forestry (VNFOREST) aims to collect VNĐ2.8 trillion (US$121.7 million) from forest environmental services this year. Under this policy, forest service users like tourism businesses or hydropower plants will have to pay according to their use of forest resources to forest owners, who are local individuals, households, organisations or communities. According to VNFOREST Deputy Director Phạm Văn Điển, forest carbon sequestration and emission reduction services, a new feature of 2021, will add between VNĐ300 to 500 billion to the sector’s annual income from environmental services. Last year, the revenue from those services stood at VNĐ2.56 trillion, meeting 91 per cent of the yearly target. The number fell short of expectations due largely to severe water shortages at large hydropower reservoirs in the north like Hoà Bình, Sơn La, and Lai Châu between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020, said the Việt Nam Forest Protection and Development Fund (VNFF). The shortage affected the performance of hydropower companies…. Read full this story

