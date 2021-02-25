Remote classes a winner for yoga teacher

by Hoàng Vân Anh Hà My Yoga was founded by yoga teacher Lê Hà My and specialises in teaching beginners the basics of the spiritual discipline and how to avoid injuries in those less-than-limber early days. Despite now being based in Sweden, she continues to teach Vietnamese students via her archive of online videos and also writes about how to use props to make it easier to practise. A book is also in the pipeline. She first practised yoga seriously in 2016. As someone who enjoys sport and movement and had tried many different things, she found savasana — the five minutes of rest at the end of every yoga class — to be unique compared to other practices. Later on, she aspired to teach to the standard of Indian teachers and fortunately won a scholarship for a training course at the Om Factory HANOI – School of Yoga. And that was when she underwent a change in career. HELP FOR BEGINNERS: Hà My and one of her many props. Photo Hà My Yoga Her previous job in HCM City didn’t have a fixed schedule and was quite stressful. She quit that job to fully focus on the 200 hours of teacher training,… Read full this story

