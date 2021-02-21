Regiment 102: Over 2,200 trees planted

Addressing the launching ceremony, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilization Truong Thi Mai said the tree planting campaign during Tet is a movement to realize President Ho Chi Minh’s wishes to make the country greener. It has become a good tradition of the entire Party, entire people and military to protect the green environment for younger generations. The event was attended by Deputy Chief of the General Department of Politics Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong, President of the Vietnamese Women’s Union Ha Thi Nga, Commander of Army Corps 1 Major General Do Minh Xuong, and Political Commissar of Army Corps 1 Senior Colonel Nguyen Duc Hung. At the event, participating units planted more than 2,200 trees near Regiment 102’s barracks. Speaking at the ceremony, Mai affirmed the significance of the “Forever grateful to Uncle Ho” tree-planting festival initiated by President Ho Chi Minh decades ago. Mai said that eco-environmental protection is one of the important contents in the national sustainable development strategy and in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. She stated she hopes that the Vietnamese Women’s Union will continue to mobilize its members to join the armed forces’ efforts in planting… Read full this story

