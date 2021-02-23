Red Cross launches campaign to support farmers in COVID-19-hit Hải Dương

The Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) has launched a campaign to help COVID-19-hit Hải Dương’s farmers sell their agricultural products on February 23. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) launched a campaign to help COVID-19-hit Hải Dương’s farmers sell their agricultural products on Tuesday. The campaign, entitled ‘Together with people to consume agricultural products’, aims to support farmers and overcome difficulties in virus-hit parts of Hải Dương Province. Red Cross members and volunteers help sell farm produce to people at 82 Nguyễn Du Street,in Hà Nội. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải Speaking at the launching ceremony, VNRC President Nguyễn Thị Xuân Thu said the campaign would run from now until mid-March with the peak period from February 24 to March 5 with support from the Hà Nội City Red Cross Society and the Mùa Thu và những người bạn (Autumn and Friends) volunteer group. “Agricultural produce trading activities will be held in conditions to ensure safety against the COVID-19 pandemic. All of these goods are strictly quarantined and sterilised before they reach consumers,” said Thu. People buy vegetables to support Hải Dương farmers at 82 Nguyễn Du Street in Hà Nội.— VNS Photo Thanh Hải Đỗ… Read full this story

