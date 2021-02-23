RCEP offers opportunity to expand Vietnamese agricultural exports

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is expected to expand the market for Vietnamese agricultural products. — VNS Photo Văn Châu HCM CITY — The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest trade pact, offers Vietnamese agricultural exporters an excellent opportunity to increase their participation in global value chains, experts said. Lê Duy Minh, chairman of the Việt Nam Farms and Agricultural Enterprises Association, said the RCEP provides the country’s farm produce with access to a larger market and opportunity to improve their competitiveness. The trade deal brings together the 10 ASEAN member countries, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, which account for 29 per cent of the world’s GDP and have a population of 2.2 billion. The trade pact promises to help increase Việt Nam’s exports since many of the other members have huge demand for its farm produce and processed foods. Thanks to the harmonisation of rules of origin between the members, Việt Nam’s exports could meet all the requirements to benefit from preferential tariffs in countries like Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, Minh said. These countries also have relatively similar import standards and consumer tastes, not to mention the lower transportation and logistics costs they… Read full this story

