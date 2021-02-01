RCEP a bright spot in bleak global economy

The COVID-19 pandemic has cast a long shadow and created uncertainty over the global economy. The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), however, offers a beacon of hope, as it marks a victory for multilateralism and free trade regionally and globally. Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chair of ASEAN 2020, witnesses Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh signing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement in Hanoi on November 15. After eight years of negotiations, ASEAN and five of its partners finished an enormous workload to successfully conclude the deal, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at the signing ceremony, which took place on November 15 within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings hosted virtually by Vietnam. He said the signing of the deal is the pride and great achievement of the ASEAN countries and partners in laying a foundation for a new, comprehensive, long-term cooperation period, bringing benefits to all countries in the region. The RECP was launched in late 2012 as an ASEAN initiative to boost trade between its ten member states and its six dialogue partners – Australia, China, India, New Zealand, Japan, and the Republic of Korea…. Read full this story

