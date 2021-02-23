Rare animals released to the wild in Ha Tinh province

The primate and reptile animals belong to Group IIB, the group of rare animals restricted from being held in captivity, hunted and used for commercial purposes. The Vu Quang National Park said that it received the animals from residents in Son Linh commune, Huong Son district, who found the macaques, one weighing 4 kilogrammes and the other 2 kilogrammes, injured in the forest. They took the animals home, and took care of them. Meanwhile, the python, over 2.5 metres in length and over 7 kilogrammes in weight, was handed over by a local resident in Tho Dien commune, Vu Quang district. Source: VNA
