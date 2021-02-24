Quảng Nam and Đà Nẵng to revive Cổ Cò River

A section of the Cổ Cò River. Quảng Nam Province and Đà Nẵng City began dredging project on the 28km River in reviving an ancient water route from 16th century and expanding a new tourism route between Đà Nẵng and Hội An. Photo courtesy Lê Phước Chín QUẢNG NAM — Quảng Nam Province and Đà Nẵng City authorities have started dredging the Cổ Cò River to revive the waterway and promote tourism water traffic between Hội An and Đà Nẵng. The project will cost VNĐ1.336 trillion (US$58 million). Chairman of the People’s Committee of central Quảng Nam Province Lê Trí Thanh said the two localities had agreed to the project on a 28km section of the Cổ Cò River from 2019, but work was delayed by the COVID-19 and land clearance till late 2020. He said reviving the river would help boost tourism links and the tourism property market as well as offer a new tourism route between the two parts of central Việt Nam. The Cổ Cò River, which was known as the Lộ Giang River in the 16th century, was a major water route connecting the Thu Bồn River in Quảng Nam Province and the Hàn River in Đà Nẵng. It also served as a… Read full this story

