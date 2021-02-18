Quang Binh has two new national intangible cultural heritage elements

The rice festival of the Bru-Van Kieu ethnic group in Truong Son commune (Photo: baovanhoa.vn) Specifically, the rice festival of the Bru-Van Kieu ethnic group in Truong Son commune, Quang Ninh district, is recognized as the heritage in the traditional festival category while Ho thuoc ca (a kind of folk singing of the Nguon ethnic group in Minh Hoa district) is the heritage in the category of folk performing art and folk knowledge. The rice festival, taking place from July 11 to 14 (in the lunar calendar), is an important annual event during which the participants pray for a happy life and good crops. Ho thuoc ca came from the fact that a large number of the Nguon people often come together to grind roots of a local special tree named “teng” to make bait for fish to catch in streams. So far, Quang Binh province has had six national intangible cultural heritage elements. Translated by Song Anh

