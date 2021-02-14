PV Power will start by building rooftop solar systems on top of PetroVietnam’s facilities PetroVietnam is supporting PV Power to implement this project. According to the representative of PV Power, the company has distinct advantages due to its experience in management, operation, as well as partner relationship with EVN. Besides, the company has the available infrastructure to help connectivity. In the first year, the firm expects to generate 50MW of solar power. Although this figure is rather small compared to other projects in the power industry, however, with its advantages in infrastructure and human resources, numerous businesses expressed intentions to co-operate with PV Power. According to PV Power’s recently published business statement, its net revenue in the first quarter decreased by 6 per cent to VND7.97 trillion ($346.5 million) and its after-tax profit saw a plunge by 45 per cent to VND505 billion ($21.96 million). The company said that this bleak result is still within its plans and was mainly due to a plunge in the capacity of its two hydropower plants. Besides, it has yet to add the profit from Nhon Trach 2 thermal power plant. Regarding other projects invested by PV Power, Nhon Trach 1 thermal power plant… Read full this story

PV Power to take a dive into solar power have 278 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at February 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.