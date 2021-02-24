Program to rescue farm produce in Hai Duong launched

As part of the support program for COVID-19-hit people run by the VRCS in 13 cities and provinces where COVID-19 infection cases have been found in the community, including Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Gia Lai, Bac Ninh, Binh Duong, Hanoi, Bac Giang, Ho Chi Minh City, Hoa Binh, Ha Giang, Dien Bien, Hai Phong and Hung Yen, the campaign runs from late February to mid-March. Reportedly, more than 10 tons of agricultural products were sold at the launching ceremony of the campaign in Hanoi on February 23. For the past three days, more than 20 tons of farm produce have been purchased by consumers in Hanoi. All of the products were strictly sterilized before being sold. The VRCS Central Committee asked the Red Cross society in Hai Duong province to choose agricultural products that meet food safety standards, and transport them to the Central Committee as well as the Red Cross Society in Hanoi for distribution, said President of the VRCS Central Committee Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu. Translated by Chung Anh

