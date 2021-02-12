Professional e-sport players can earn high incomes

Pro players like Lê Quang Duy, also known as SofM, of the Chinese professional esport team Suning Gaming, is paid more than paid VNĐ70 billion (US$3 million) per year. — Photo Riot Games HCM CITY — With countries around the world asking their citizens to stay at home to fight COVID-19, the gaming and e-sports (or electronic sports) industry has taken off. However, even before the pandemic, there were expectations that gaming would grow exponentially not only in developed regions but also in fast-developing countries like Việt Nam. Việt Nam is an attractive growing market for the gaming industry because of high smartphone penetration, with more than 50 percent of the population using smartphones. High-speed internet coverage, including 4G networks, is also widespread, allowing users to play on the go. Not just video games Appearing in Việt Nam nearly 20 years ago, video games have attracted many people thanks to the development of the internet and computers. Đỗ Việt Hùng, general secretary of Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sport Association (VIRESA), said that in order to be considered an electronic sport, there must be game rules, popularity, and competitiveness. Out of millions of video games on computer or mobile platforms, there are more than 10 games recognized as e-sports, such as… Read full this story

