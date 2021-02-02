Nation PM wants Covid-19 vaccination program to be conducted in Q1 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021,18:19 (GMT+7) PM wants Covid-19 vaccination program to be conducted in Q1The Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses a regular Government meeting on February 2 – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The Ministry of Health has to facilitate the development and testing of a Covid-19 vaccine as well as consider importing the vaccine to be able to launch a vaccination program on a large scale, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a regular Government meeting today, February 2. PM Phuc stressed that the ministry must make efforts to ensure local residents can get access to the vaccine in this quarter. Moreover, leaders of localities nationwide were required to actively decide proper anti-pandemic measures and take responsibility for their decisions. They have to take drastic measures to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols in the community, including wearing masks when going out, washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, maintaining a physical distance from others and making health declarations. Aside from fighting the coronavirus, localities have to act to cope with the aftermath of the natural disasters that hit Central Vietnam late last year and the recent… Read full this story

