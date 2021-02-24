PM asks for rapid COVID-19 vaccination distribution

Community-based COVID-19 prevention teams work hard during pandemic Hải Dương conducts large-scale testing for COVID-19 from Feb 24 First COVID-19 vaccine batch reached Việt Nam Blood shortage warned as donations postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks HCM City primary schools flexible with their online learning Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (standing) gives a speech at the meeting. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc called for the COVID-19 vaccination programme to be organised quickly when he chaired the Government’s meeting with the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Wednesday. A Ministry of Health (MoH) report said that after eight days of social distancing in the northern province of Hải Dương, which is the epicentre of the current third infection wave in the country, logging over 600 patients since January 27, the number of new cases per day has shown signs of decreasing with an average of nine cases per day. Most of the patients had been quarantined previously. Speaking at the meeting, PM Phúc highly appreciated provinces’ and cities’ efforts to control the pandemic and said vaccines were key to reducing the number of COVID-19 cases across the world. The PM also noted that… Read full this story

