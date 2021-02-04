Politburo member and Chairman of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu chairs the meeting (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has convened its first meeting in Hanoi. Politburo member and Chairman of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu chaired the meeting, during which the commission’s vice chairpersons were elected. The commission assigned tasks to its members and started the building of the working regulations of the commission in the 13th tenure. It also prepared a proposal on amendments and supplements to the Party Central Committee’s Regulation 30-QD/TW issued on July 26, 2016 on the implementation of the Party Statute’s chapters VII and VIII on the Party’s inspection, supervision and discipline affairs to submit to the Politburo and the Party Central Committee for consideration and decision. The submission also deployed a number of key tasks in the coming time./. VNA

Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convenes 1st meeting have 245 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at February 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.