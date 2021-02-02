Nation Noi Bai airport proposes Covid-19 testing plan for 3,200 staff The Saigon Times Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021,18:21 (GMT+7) Noi Bai airport proposes Covid-19 testing plan for 3,200 staffThe Saigon Times Passengers conduct flight procedures at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. The airport operator has proposed a Covid-19 testing plan for its staff amid the latest coronavirus outbreak – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Noi Bai International Airport has sought an approval from authorities for a plan to get some 3,200 staff members working at the airport to undergo Covid-19 tests, aimed at ensuring the right number of employees to serve its operations 24/7 amid the resurgence of Covid-19 in Vietnam. Up to now, 16 of the airport’s staff were linked to two confirmed coronavirus patients, with one departing from the airport to Japan and testing positive for the UK coronavirus variant upon her arrival and the other being a security staff at the Van Don airport in Quang Ninh Province. Hundreds of the involved staff are being monitored. Given the intense community transmission of the disease in the country, the staff are at a high risk of contracting the virus. Just one infected case discovered at the airport could lead to… Read full this story
