Nation No need to restrict transport, trade despite spike in coronavirus cases: minister The Saigon Times Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021,14:09 (GMT+7) No need to restrict transport, trade despite spike in coronavirus cases: ministerThe Saigon Times A view of the press conference after a regular cabinet meeting on February 2 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Local authorities must employ Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures and should not restrict transport and trade activities, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said at a press conference after a monthly cabinet meeting on February 2. He said the relevant ministries, agencies and localities should not underestimate the urgency of the situation. Without quick, strong and prompt solutions, the disease cannot be controlled, Dung stressed. He also announced that the Government was determined to import Covid-19 vaccines and consider a new round of relief aid to support residents and enterprises affected by the pandemic in this quarter, the local media reported. As for pandemic prevention and control measures, Dung ordered the tracing of those who were in close contact with Covid-19 patients and heavy punishments for violators. All leaders of the Party, the State and the entire political system are trying their best to control… Read full this story
