Workers in Hải Dương Province’s Chí Linh City get tested for COVID-19 before setting up a field hospital to treat new patients on Wednesday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, all of them are local transmissions. Twelve of the patients are in Hải Dương, three in Điện Biên, one in Hà Giang and one in Hà Nội. Most of them are connected to previous cases discovered in Hải Dương’s Chí Linh City and Cẩm Giang District and were already quarantined, except one in Điện Biên whose medical records are being traced. The country’s caseload now stands at 1,976, of which 1,465 having recovered from the disease. VNS

Nineteen community cases recorded on Friday night have 259 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.