Nine community cases reported in Hải Dương

Hải Dương Province started to conduct large-scale testing for the novel coronavirus, using realtime-PCR technology from Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Nine community cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday evening, all in the northern province of Hải Dương. Six cases are in Kim Liên Commune, Kim Thành District which is under lockdown. Two are in Cẩm Giàng District and were previously quarantined. One case in Thanh Hà District was detected through mass screening. All of the new patients are being treated at the second field hospital of the province. An additional 30 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on Wednesday evening, raising the total recoveries to 1,790. The death toll remains at 35. There have been 1,504 community infections so far, of which 820 have been reported since January 27. Among patients still under treatment, 97 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 26 twice and 68 three times. — VNS

