New Zealand and Việt Nam boost agricultural cooperation

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development held up the agreement with New Zealand during the first New Zealand – Việt Nam Agricultural Dialogue. — Photo from the New Zealand Embassy in Việt Nam HÀ NỘI — New Zealand and Việt Nam on Wednesday added a new link to their flourishing agriculture relationship by signing an Agriculture Cooperation Arrangement at the first New Zealand – Việt Nam Agricultural Dialogue. The dialogue was held virtually by Chief Executive of the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries, Ray Smith, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Lê Quốc Doanh. At the dialogue, the two sides voiced their commitment to the two countries’ deepening agriculture and trade relationship. Smith and Doanh affirmed that the Strategic Partnership, which was jointly announced by Prime Ministers in July last year, has created a solid foundation for increasing bilateral agricultural cooperation and connections between the two countries. Speaking at the dialogue, Smith emphasised that this is a valuable opportunity to consider what both sides can do together as they build resilience and vitality back into their agriculture economies following COVID-19. The Agriculture Cooperation Arrangement will enable both sides to advance their key agricultural interests in enhancing bilateral… Read full this story

