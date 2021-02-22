New thermal power plant approved in Quang Binh province

Invested by the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), the project is located in Vinh Son hamlet in Quang Dong commune, Quang Trach district. It will have a total capacity of 1,200 MW and cost more than 48 trillion VND (over 2 billion USD), 38 trillion VND, or 80 percent, of which will come from loans. Its first turbine is scheduled to be put into use in 2028 and the second one year later. Similar to the Quang Trach 1 thermal power plant, which is still under construction, Quang Trach 2 will contribute to local socio-economic development, the provincial People’s Committee noted, adding that when operational, it will help increase budget revenue and create jobs. Also based in Vinh Son hamlet and invested by EVN, Quang Trach 1 has a total investment of 1.8 billion USD and a capacity of 1,200 MW. Its construction is being accelerated so that the first turbine will become operational in June 2024. Source: VNA
