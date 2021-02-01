Needy youths in HCM City receive Tet gifts

At the event, the organizers handed over Tet (Lunar New Year) gifts to over 300 youths with disabilities, and needy youth union members in the localities. Also, they presented over 1,000 chung cakes to locals and gave gifts to forty households in Can Gio district. At the festival On the occasion, the chapter’s leadership gave loans, worth nearly VND 3 billion in total, to five start-up projects of its members. Due to the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s chapter has launched numerous campaigns to raise locals’ awareness of the pandemic in the current context. Translated by Trung Thanh
