National Assembly to continue with reform for higher efficiency: top legislator

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The immediate and long-term tasks of the country and the National Assembly (NA) require the legislative body to continue reforms to enhance efficiency, thus contributing more to national development and international integration, and realising the 13th National Party Congress' resolution, NA Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân has said. In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency, the top legislator said 2021 is an important year as it is a transition to a new tenure and the first year of implementing the 13th National Party Congress's resolution. Also this year, the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People's Council at all levels for 2021-2026 will be conducted, she noted, adding that 2021 is also the first year the country implements the socio-economic strategy for the next 10 years as well as the socio-economic development plan for 2021-2025. The NA leader called on the people, voters at home and Vietnamese abroad to promote solidarity and work together to overcome difficulties and contribute to the national construction and defence, while continuing to give their ideas for the country's development. Regarding the NA's work last year, Ngân said despite great…

