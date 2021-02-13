On August 1, 2020, the second phase of Nam Cau Kien Industrial Park with a size of 160 hectares, attracted a total investment of more than VND1.5 trillion ($65.22 million), was started with the commencement event of the construction of key complexes. As a part of this complex, Kyousei-no-niwa Garden is described as the heart of the park strip connecting phases I and II of Nam Cau Kien Industrial Park (IP). Kyousei-no-niwa Garden was built on an area of ​​more than 30,000 square metres, designed and supervised by Japanese and Vietnamese engineers. The garden is arranged covering the wastewater treatment plant campus and functional lakes connected to the park along the central canal. After 56 days and nights of concentrated construction, the Kyousei-no-niwa Garden was officially inaugurated on December 1, 2020. With the aim of attracting Japanese investment, the investor of Nam Cau Kien IP brought the quintessence of Japanese culture to adorn the beauty of the landscape in the IP. The work has contributed to creating a miniature Japanese community in Nam Cau Kien IP. The mascot of Kitakyushu city. Teitan Bear is placed next to Nam Cau Kien Industrial Park Logo – Photo: Thanh Tan Marking the anniversary of the… Read full this story

Nam Cau Kien Industrial Park receives Vietnam record have 266 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at February 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.