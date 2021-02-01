File photo taken on March 28, 2018 shows U Win Myint (front, left) and Aung San Suu Kyi (front, right) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar. Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other senior officials of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) had been detained by the military early on Monday, Myo Nyunt, spokesperson of the NLD, said. — XINHUA/VNA Photo YANGON — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained by the military along with President Win Myint, a spokesman for the ruling National League for Democracy said on Monday. After the NLD decisively won the November general election, the military and the main opposition party that it backs disputed the results. Myanmar’s state broadcaster said on Monday it has been unable to provide regular broadcasts on TV or radio, in what could be a sign that the military is disrupting airwaves. NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt said that among those detained were other senior party officials, adding he also expected to be detained soon. Parliament was supposed to convene on Monday for the first time since the November 8 general election, and an NLD-led government was supposed to be launched for… Read full this story
- Russia's Ruling Party Reports Cyberattack on Website as Primaries Begin for September Vote
- Burundi ruling party candidate wins election amid rigging claims
- Ruling Party Candidate Wins Burundi Presidential Election
- New Zealand opposition leader Simon Bridges to face National party leadership challenge
- South Korea's ruling party wins election landslide amid coronavirus outbreak
- Burundi opposition to contest ruling party's election win
- Burundi's ruling party wins presidential election
- New Labour leader Keir Starmer vows to lead party into 'new era'
- Myanmar By-Elections Test Leader's Popularity
- Myanmar repatriates suspected remains of US WWII servicemen
Myanmar leader Suu Kyi detained by military: ruling party have 281 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.