MR3 wholeheartedly supports people in COVID-19 prevention

These days, troops of Chemical Battalion 38 of MR3 have mobilized its troops and vehicles to spray disinfectants in pandemic-hit areas, such as Ha Long city, Van Don international airport, Dong Trieu town (Quang Ninh), POYUL Co., Ltd (Kim Dien hamlet, Hung Dao commune) and quarantine areas in Chi Linh city (Hai Duong province). Spraying disinfectants In addition, the troops also sprayed Cloramin B 25% along main roads and streets in Hai Phong city in a length of more than 400km. Reportedly, the unit has ensured that 100% of its troops are ready at all times. Together with the chemical troops, the medical force of the region also established a mobile team to carry out pandemic prevention and control in units and hospitals. They took part in checking body temperature and spraying antiseptic at checkpoints and quarantine areas. Meanwhile, some units of MR3, including Regiment 2 (Division 395), Regiment 125 (Hai Duong provincial Military Command), MR3's Military School, Infantry Regiment 244 (Quang Ninh provincial Military Command), have moved to other places so that their barracks can be used for quarantining tasks. The wholehearted participation of the MR3's armed forces, in coordination with the local authorities, has contributed to curbing the

