“Millions of Meals” supports flood-hit children in Central ProvincesVinhomes to officially apply O2O business model to real estate transfer channelInterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort offers deals during the Lunar New YearWith the presence of AEON, The New City becomes a real estate hub in Binh DuongVingroup to launch Vietnam’s first powerful authentication cloud service Mondelez Kinh Do once again found a place among the “Best Places to Work in Vietnam” in an annual survey by Anphabe and Intage. For a second time in a row the company makes this prestigious list within just five years of entering the Vietnam market. With its philosophy of “Grow people to grow business,” Mondelez Kinh Do offers what the future workforce is looking for. As a global snacking company whose nature of work is fast moving and challenging, Mondelez Kinh Do offers employees plenty of room to fulfil their potential through support from colleagues and mentoring from the leadership. Le An Binh, HR Lead of Mondelez Kinh Do, says: “We’re an action-oriented culture, always pushing the boundaries of what is possible. At Mondelez Kinh Do, employees enjoy the platform to pioneer future work in a culture that prioritises new ideas and creativity.” Le An Binh,… Read full this story

Mondelez Kinh Do: An ideal workplace for talent to fly high have 282 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.