The event saw the presence of Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Tran Don, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics (GDP) Senior Lieutenant General Do Can, Deputy Chief of the General Staff (GS) Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, and Director of the General Department of Logistics Lieutenant General Tran Duy Giang. According to the decision of the State President, this time, 20 military doctors received the People’s Doctor title, while 75 of their colleagues were presented with the Meritorious Doctor title. Over the past time, 1,700 military doctors have been honored with these two titles. Authorized by the State President, leaders of the MND, GDP and GS handed over the noble titles to outstanding military doctors. Addressing the event, General Don acknowledged and hailed the great achievements of troops serving in the military medical field in general, and those who have gained these titles in particular. He hoped that in the coming time, military doctors would strictly embrace resolutions and directives of higher levels, try their best to raise competence while focusing on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle so as to fulfill all assigned missions. Especially, they, together with the whole nation,… Read full this story

MND presents noble titles to outstanding doctors have 280 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.