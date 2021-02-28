Military and public security units receive recruits

Secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue attended the handover ceremony in Dong Anh district and presented gifts to units that youths will serve in. This year, 239 youths in Dong Anh district will serve in military and public security forces. 19.2% of them hold university and college degrees while 57% of them graduated from high school. Attentively, 52% of the recruits volunteered to do the military service. * Directing the ceremony in Thanh Hoa city to hand over more than 3,500 youths from 27 localities in Thanh Hoa province to units under the Ministries of National Defense and Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defense Minister asked units to promptly receive the young recruits, arrange accommodations for them, and start military training programs. Among the recruits, nearly 1,000 youths come from ethnic minority groups. * Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh attended a recruit handover ceremony in Da Nang city and encouraged youths to complete their military service. 18.3% of over 1,000 youths doing military services in this coastal city are university and college degree holders and 1.7% of them are local workers. * Deputy Defense Minister Vice Admiral Pham… Read full this story

