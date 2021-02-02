Messages of congratulations sent to Vietnamese Party chief

HÀ NỘI — International party leaders have sent their congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. Lao Party General Secretary and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, and State President Bounnhang Vorachith said Trọng’s re-election as the Party General Secretary during the 13th National Party Congress demonstrates appreciation and trust of the whole Party, army and people in the Party chief’s outstanding role and leadership experience. The Lao leader expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the CPV headed by Trọng, Vietnamese people would reap more achievements in realising the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, turning Việt Nam into a modernity-oriented industrial country. In his message, President Bounnhang Vorachith shared the Lao Party General Secretary and PM’s view, saying achievements by Party General Secretary and State President Trọng have significantly contributed to elevating Việt Nam’s role and position in the regional and international arena. Under the sound leadership of the CPV and the Vietnamese State, along with Trọng’s experience, Vietnamese people will benefit in national construction, defence and development, the message says. General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central… Read full this story

