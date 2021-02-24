Man dies after showing signs of COVID-19

Bỉm Sơn Town’s General Hospital, Thanh Hóa Province was locked down after a man died on February 23. Photo courtesy of the hospital HÀ NỘI — A man who showed symptoms of coronavirus has died at a hospital in the northern province of Thanh Hóa. Although the cause of death is yet to be determined, health officials say he had earlier tested negative for COVID-19. Results of a second test are pending. The 38-year-old had returned to his wife’s hometown in Yên Giang Village, Hoạt Giang Commune, Hà Trung District on February 5 to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year). He began suffering breathing difficulties and coughing. He bought medicine at a pharmacy and was treated at the Hoạt Giang Commune Health Centre. Over the following few days, his condition worsened and he was admitted to Bỉm Sơn Town’s General Hospital on February 21 where he was immediately isolated in their infectious disease ward. The man, who had previously suffered from liver and kidney failure, and also had type 2 diabetes, died two days later. Following his death, the hospital was locked down and sprayed with disinfectant. Check points were also set up at the commune where he was staying. VNS

