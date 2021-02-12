Long Thanh Airport expected to promote regional socio-economic development

The airport target is to reach 4F level as assigned by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) with the capacity of 100 million passengers and six million tons of cargo per year. The first items in the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport Project officially began construction on January 5. It is expected to create a hitch to promote socio-economic development not only in Dong Nai Province but also in the Southeastern region and the whole country after coming into operation. Since the National Assembly approved the investment policy for the project, there have been more changes in people’s lives so far in the context of urbanization development in Binh Son Commune as well as in Long Thanh District. Particularly, people whose land was acquired or affected by the project have received acceptable compensation to do their own business, to change jobs from agriculture sector to other careers. If the agricultural land price around the airport project was only about VND1 billion (US$43,000) per hectare in advance the National Assembly’s approval, the price has increased by 10-15 percent following the approval. The compensation price from the State for people whose land was acquired to build the airport is about… Read full this story

