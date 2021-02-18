Local lacquer to take on the world

SKILL ON SHOW: One of Chu Viết Cường’s lacquer paintings. Photo kenhnghethuat.com By Ngọc Anh & Mai Phương Vietnamese lacquer painting, or sơn mài , has become a precious and unique artistic craft over the course of thousands of years. Its global reputation is to be fostered now the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has officially approved a project on building and publicising a national brand for Vietnamese lacquer art by 2030. The project aims to boost its development and growth as well as present the land and people of Việt Nam to international friends via cultural exchange activities. A report from the ministry’s Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition notes that the project has been in place since last year and has primarily focused on preparations for surveying and collecting opinions from experts, researchers and management officials. KEY CRAFT: Villagers focus on the lacquer painting process in Hạ Thái Village in Hà Nội’s Thường Tin District. Photo thuongtin.hanoi.gov.vn Department Director Vi Kiến Thành touched on lacquer painting’s long history in Việt Nam. Boasting unique artistic features, the traditional craft has the conditions needed to become a distinctive art genre of Việt Nam and contribute to boosting tourism and socio-economic development. Under… Read full this story

