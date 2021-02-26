Lecturer the youngest female associate professor at 34

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hà has been named the youngest female associate professor of 2020 in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of Hanoi University of Science and Technology. HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thị Thanh Hà, a lecturer at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, was named the youngest female associate professor of 2020 in Việt Nam. Hà received the title at the age of 34 in early December last year by the State Council for Professorship. “I spent a lot of time preparing the application and I was thrilled to receive the results. What surprised me most was the title of the youngest female associate professor of the year,” she said. “This made me very happy and honoured.” Hà was raised in a family with a tradition of teaching in northern Hoà Bình Province and often stood outside the classroom watching her mother teaching students after school. During her years at school, Hà showed promise in maths and considered studying economics or banking, which could have led to a high-income job. However, Hà decided to follow her dream and entered the University of Education under Hà Nội National University. “My mother burst out with happiness. I had never seen her so joyful like that,”… Read full this story
