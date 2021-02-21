Laos: 4.3 million people cast votes on general election

About 7,200 polling stations across the country opened at 7:00am, allowing the voters to select 164 legislators out of 224 candidates to the parliament, as well as 492 deputies to the Provincial People’s Councils out of 789 candidates. Laos’ Party General Secretary and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, State President Bounnhang Vorachit, and NA Chairwoman Pany Yathotou casted their votes at Constituency 1 in Vientiane Capital. The Lao general election was held following the success of the 11th Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Congress in January. According to the Lao National Election Committee, the election is scheduled to end at 5:00pm (local time) on the same day. The 9th NA’s first sitting will take place in mid-March. Source: VNA
