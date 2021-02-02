Lao Cai’s border guard receives supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control

Particularly, the company presented 55 solar lights and New Year gifts to personnel working at medical checkpoints of the Lao Cai provincial Border Guard Command. The Lao Cai provincial Border Guard Command receives medical supplies. According to Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the provincial Border Guard Command Senior Colonel Kieu Phi Hung, Lao Cai province’s border guard force is tasked to protect 182.086km of the borderline with China and manage 127 border markers, three pairs of national border gates, two pairs of border gates, and seven pairs of border paths. Last year, the province’s border guard units successfully fulfilled all assigned missions, contributing to firmly safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and order in border areas and effectively preventing the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hung said that the provincial Border Guard Command is taking various prompt measures to prevent SARS-CoV-2 as directed by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of National on COVID-19 prevention and control while firmly protecting security in border areas. Speaking at the event, Director of Mitalab Co., Ltd Ms. Doan Van Anh empathized the hardship with troops in the military in general and Lao Cai’s border guard force in particular… Read full this story
