Kon Tum needs drastic measures to reduce third child birthrate

Health workers disseminate about family planning and reproductive healthcare in Đăk Hà Commune, Tu Mơ Rông District in the Central Highland province of Kon Tum. VNA/VNS Photo Dư Toàn KONTUM — More than 15 per cent of total families in Kon Tum have reported giving birth to more than three children, making the province lead the Central Highland in third child birthrate, the provincial Health Department has announced. Although the figure is lower than last year, the province has failed to meet the goal of reducing the third child birthrate to 15 per cent, it said. Tu Mơ Rông is among the districts with high birthrates in the province. Figures from the district's Sub-department of Population and Family Planning showed nearly 15 per cent of total families had more than three children last year. Notably, the percentage was 29.5 per cent in Đăk Hà Commune. According to Y Khương, head of Ngọc Leang Village in Đăk Hà Commune, more than 110 Xơ Đăng ethnic minority households are in the village, and 108 of them have more than three children. Some even have more than 10 children. Nearly half of these households live in poverty. At the age of 22, Y…

