Key solutions to promote pre-school education

Head of the Ministry of Education and Training's Pre-school Education Department Nguyễn Bá Minh talks to Giáo dục Việt Nam (Việt Nam Education) e-magazine about plans to develop the sector What are you most satisfied with after 10 years of implementing the plan on pre-school education universalisation, five years implementing the programme on building kindergartens with a child-centred approach and implementing Government Decree 105 that specifies policies for preschool education development? There are the impacts of the results gained through the implementation of these plans and programmes. Pre-school education has had a basic foundation to develop and fulfil its mission as the first education level to lay a foundation for the comprehensive development of Vietnamese people and to care for, nurture and educate preschool children. The universalisation of pre-school education for five-year-old children has been completed. What were the basic achievements? After ten years of implementing the plan to universalise preschool education for five-year-old children, pre-school education has had a new face with six basic achievements. Firstly, the awareness of parents, people, managers and the whole society about pre-school education has changed. Pre-school education has gradually got…

