Ju Teng International to develop $200 million electronic component project in Nghe An The representatives of Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd., Nghe An People’s Committee, and the investor of Hoang Mai 1 Hoang Thinh Dat Industrial Park joined a virtual signing ceremony for the MoU to develop the project. According to Le Ngoc Hoa, Vice Chairman of Nghe An People’s Committee, the plant will manufacture and sell casings for notebook computers and handheld devices. The construction will be divided into two phases, with the first representing a total investment capital of $200 million, covering an area of 130 hectares, and generating jobs for 30,000 workers. The investors began the necessary procedures to implement the project two years ago but have yet to finished them. The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the reasons that forced Ju Teng International to delay implementation. During the preparation process, the provincial leaders and the industrial park’s investor made an effort to clear the land and construct the necessary infrastructure to serve for the project. “The province plans to grant the investment certificate for the investor and support them in starting construction in the first quarter this year,” Hoa said. Ju Teng International Holdings Ltd. is an… Read full this story
