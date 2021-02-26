Innovations to implement Việt Nam’s climate change targets

Caitlin Wiesen, UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam, speaks at the Youth4Climate Conference, in Hà Nội on Thursday. — VNS Photo Kiều Vân HÀ NỘI — Youth Union members and young people, as Việt Nam’s future leaders, play an important role to implement the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) targets, said Phạm Văn Tấn, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE). He was speaking at the Youth4Climate Conference, in Hà Nội on Thursday which marked the beginning of the Youth4Climate Initiative in Việt Nam. Organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam, MONRE and the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, participants at the event heard the report ‘Youth for Climate Action in Việt Nam’, which was fully led and co-written by 20 outstanding young people that was made last December. The report depicted the bottlenecks young people have faced in undertaking climate action as well as accelerators they identified to fast track their contributions to the NDC implementation and the transition to a greener and low-carbon Việt Nam in four key areas: climate mitigation, climate adaptation, nature-based solutions, and climate policies. Nguyễn Ngọc Lương, Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth… Read full this story

