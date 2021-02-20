Innovation promoted for national development

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Duy Đông. Photo courtesy of the ministry Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Duy Đông speaks to Vietnam News Agency about plans to support innovation in Việt Nam. We have heard a lot about the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Taking advantage of the revolution is not only the job of people and enterprises but also the whole society. Is innovation considered the driving force of socio-economic development? The Fourth Industrial Revolution has affected every corner of our lives and businesses, from traffic to banks, from administration to consumption, from the domestic market to the global market. Digital transformation has helped businesses stand firm and develop by taking advantage of opportunities and finding their own way. In my opinion, taking advantage of the achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is not just the job of people and enterprises. The Government has built a legal framework to support businesses to make the best use of opportunities from the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to perform digital transformation as well as to attract capital from investors, domestic and foreign investment funds. We have set the goal of making businesses the centre of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s development and innovation. The Government has… Read full this story

