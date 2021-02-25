Hùng Kings Festival 2021 to exclude festivities

Visitors to the Hùng Temple Relic are asked to wear masks and keep their distance from others. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Kiên HÀ NỘI — The Hùng Kings Festival, which pays tribute to the founders and first kings of the nation, will be held similarly to last year, with ceremonial activities but no festivities. The plans for the national major festival were decided at a meeting of the People’s Committee of the northern province of Phú Thọ where it is held annually. The ceremonies will be conducted with the death anniversary of the great father of the nation Lạc Long Quân and the incense offering to commemorate great mother of the nation Âu Cơ on April 17 and incense offering ceremony to commemorate the Hùng Kings and the flower offering ceremony on April 21. Speaking at the meeting, vice chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Hồ Đại Dũng said the event would take place in a respectful atmosphere, while strictly abiding by measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. This is the second year the Hùng Kings Festival will include only ceremonial activities and no festivities. According to Lê Trường Giang, director of the Hùng Kings Temple Relic Management Board, the temple received more than 20,000… Read full this story

