Historic Củ Chi Tunnels site seeks UNESCO World Heritage Site recognition

The Củ Chi tunnels were the location of several military campaigns during the Vietnam War. Photo courtesy of Củ Chi Tunnels By Xuân Đăng When people think of the most modern and crowded city in Việt Nam, HCM City first comes to mind. But the city, the country's largest, also has a great deal of historical value related to the wars of resistance against the French and Americans to offer interest to tourists as well as locals. One of the most fascinating destinations is Củ Chi guerrilla warfare tunnels, located about 70km from downtown HCM City. Built by South Vietnamese liberation forces as shelter from US and Sài Gòn troops during the war, the site is known over the world, but even many locals have yet to visit the tunnels. The entrance of one of the guerrilla warfare tunnels in Củ Chi. VNS Photo Xuân Đăng Revolutionary spirit First formed in 1948 during the resistance war against the French colonialists, the original network of tunnels was in Tân Phú Trung and Phước Vĩnh An wards. Initially, the tunnels had only short paths and simple structure that were used to hide documents, weapons and resistance members deep inside the enemy-controlled area. Only during the anti-American war were the tunnels reinforced and widened. Beginning in 1961, when the Party Committee and headquarters of the Sài Gòn-Gia Định Military Region…

