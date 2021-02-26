High-tech farming needs investment and proper policies

A high-tech greenhouse of a farmer in Chu Điện Commune, Lục Nam District, the northern province of Bắc Giang, who built it with preferential loans from the local goverment. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s agriculture sector is aiming to be among the 15 most developed countries in the world, in which the agricultural processing sector ranks among the top 10 countries by 2030. To realise the goal, the Government issued a resolution in 2019 on measures to encourage businesses to invest in effective, safe and sustainable agriculture as part of efforts to help the sector integrate globally. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) recently submitted to the Government a project of export promotion of agro-fishery products by 2030. The export turnover is expected to reach US$50-51 billion by 2025 and $60-62 billion in 2030. To implement the target, the MARD will review and propose policies for investment attraction from private and foreign investors into the agro-fishery product processing industry. For the last five years, there has been a wave of investment into agricultural production with 52,000 businesses, of which the firms directly participating in production hit 13,300, triple the figure of 2015. The businesses’ participation not only… Read full this story

