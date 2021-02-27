Buddhists on a pilgrimage to worship the land of Buddha on Mount Fansipan Sun World Fansipan Legend marks the rise of the international ranking for Sa Pa tourism VinBrain reaches final round of global competition “COVID-19 Pandemic Response Challenge” The “Win-Win-Win” formula of branded residences have proven successful VinSmart smartphones go on sale in the US Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, high school student Anh Ngo identified her mission to shelter the mental health of the young generation. Ngo founded a non-profit organisation named MindsetSeed . MindsetSeed’s purpose is to promote the implementation of a growth mindset, and kindness for mental health. The story started from a little puzzle. Ngo recalls that as a child, she would fidget with a Rubik’s cube, wanting to solve it, but not desiring to put forth the effort. However, as Ngo has to be perfect at everything, not being able to match all six sides of this cube wounded her. As Ngo grew up, this mindset harmed her greatly. In her sophomore year in high school, Ngo came across a study of the Growth Mindset by Professor Carol Dweck. Ngo realised that her potential can grow and that talent is dependent on hard work. At this moment, Ngo… Read full this story

High school student creates non-profit organisation to transform mental health amid COVID-19 have 326 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.