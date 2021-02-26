Representatives of Đà Nẵng present investment licences to seven investors at the Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones. More than US$280 million will be poured into the city’s IZ and Hi-tech Park. VNS Photo Quốc Dũng ĐÀ NẴNG — Six investment licences and one investment proposal project at Đà Nẵng Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones worth more than US$280 million have been granted to domestic and foreign investors. The Authority of Đà Nẵng’s industrial zones and high-tech park (DHPIZA) granted an investment proposal by Arevo Inc from the US for a 3D printer manufacture project at Đà Nẵng High-Tech Park with a total investment of US$135 million in a ceremony on Tuesday (February 23) Head of the DHPIZA, Phạm Trường Sơn, said the project plans to produce composite and carbon fibre as well as software solutions and services for the 3D printing industry. Arevo, based in Silicon Valley, is pioneering composite production through digitalisation and automation, and the world’s first high speed additive manufacturing system capable of creating sizable, continuous carbon fibre composite structures on demand. Six investors, including three foreign direct investment (FDI) firms, were given licences for their projects at the Hi-Tech Park and other industrial zones. United States Enterprises from Silicon… Read full this story

Hi-tech investors flock to Đà Nẵng have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.