Nation Health Ministry reports five more Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Saturday, Feb 6, 2021,19:32 (GMT+7) Health Ministry reports five more Covid-19 casesThe Saigon Times Residents sanitize their hands when visiting a centralized quarantine center. Vietnam has five more Covid-19 cases today, February 6 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this evening, February 6, confirmed five new Covid-19 cases, including four locally-infected cases in HCMC and Bac Ninh, Binh Duong and Quang Ninh provinces, and an imported case in Long An Province. Specifically, the patient in Bac Ninh tested negative for Covid-19 on January 28 but positive on February 6. The patient is being quarantined and treated at the Bac Ninh General Hospital. Meanwhile, HCMC confirmed a 27-year-old male patient, who resides in Vinh Phu Ward, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province. He is an employee of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport and is being treated at the Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC. HCMC’s neighboring province of Binh Duong reported another male Covid-19 patient, 21, who is younger brother of the patient in HCMC. He is now being quarantined and treated at the medical center of Binh Duong Province’s Thuan An City. The case in Quang Ninh was a… Read full this story

Health Ministry reports five more Covid-19 cases have 303 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.