Nghia wished the Health Ministry’s personnel and workers good health, happiness and successes. He emphasized that 2020 was a challenging year for the country in general and the health sector in particular due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the health sector has overcome all difficulties to complete their assignments, contributing to the nation’s achievements in implementing the dual missions of COVID-19 control and national socio-economic development. This also contributed to the success of the 13th National Party Congress and Party congresses at all levels. Nghia spoke highly of the suggestions given by the Health Ministry as a permanent organ of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control to the Party and the Government to devise timely COVID-19 preventive measures, contributing to the country’s success in the COVID-19 fight which has been highly appreciated internationally. He also highlighted the health sector’s personnel for their whole-heartedness, high sense of responsibility, and vanguard spirit on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight, thus consolidating people’s trust in the Party’s and State’s leadership. Noting that the health sector should effectively and comprehensively carry out its working aspects and major missions for this year, General Nghia requested it to concentrate on… Read full this story

Health Ministry congratulated on task achievements have 296 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.