Tourism HCMC tourism association proposes solutions to support tour operators The Saigon Times Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021,12:12 (GMT+7) HCMC tourism association proposes solutions to support tour operatorsThe Saigon Times Tourists join a waterway tour in HCMC. The HCMC Tourism Association has proposed some solutions related to taxes and fees to support tourism firms – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – The HCMC Tourism Association has proposed some solutions related to taxes and fees to support tourism firms that are facing a wave of tour cancellations due to the new coronavirus outbreaks. Many tour operators are under stress as they have to refund their customers who have canceled tours, Tuoi Tre Online reported. Meanwhile, they still have to make payments to service providers or negotiate with them to jointly share the risks since the new coronavirus wave emerged on January 28. As such, the association proposed the competent agencies come up with suitable and flexible solutions to help tourism firms, lodging service providers and restaurants overcome the hardship, including reducing value-added tax by 50%. Aside from the proposal to exempt them from land rent for the 2021-2022 period, the association proposed creating favorable conditions for tour operators to access preferential loans with a zero interest rate… Read full this story

HCMC tourism association proposes solutions to support tour operators have 285 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.